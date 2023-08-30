Eric Bischoff Doesn’t Think We’re Seeing MJF’s Best Yet, Praises All In Match

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about MJF retaining the World Heavyweight Title over Adam Cole in the main event of AEW All In from Wembley Stadium, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On MJF vs. Adam Cole: “[I was] so impressed. I think we’re still not seeing the best of MJF yet. That’s still to come. He’s still a child as far as his career. He’s got so much more to give and to grow and to learn, and to experience along the way. It’s only going to make him better every time he comes through the curtain. He’s already in my opinion, the most valuable guy on that roster. Without even a hesitation, he’s the most valuable person in that company, in my opinion. And is only going to get more valuable. And Adam Cole did great job.”

On the finish of the match: “ I want to know who I want to know who laid this match out. More importantly or specifically, I want to know who came up with this finish. I suspect I know, I’m not going to drop a name. But I’m really curious if this conversation on this podcast creates more conversation in social media. Because the finish to this match was so well layered. When I talked earlier about ‘WCW disease,’ this is an example of the cure for ‘WCW disease.’ I’ve often talked about, the one thing WCW — even at the height of our success, the one thing we did not do a good job out at was coming up with great finishes that provided almost a story within a story.

“This finish and the drama that ensued, and the execution of it made this match stand out so far and above anything else in terms of structure. Again, Osprey-Jericho, different kind of matches. But as a story, both backstory lead into the match, as you pointed out. Even using the preliminary show as a foundation or a platform to continue it. But the execution of this, everything about it, the conceit of it, like who laid this out? I want to know. I really freaking want to know. Because that person is one of the more valuable people in this company.”

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.