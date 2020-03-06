Eric Bischoff Discusses MJF Flipping Off A Kid, Says He Probably Would Have Done The Same Thing If He Was MJF, Says Kid’s Dad Had A Responsibility

On the latest edition of After 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed MJF flipping off a child at a recent autograph signing at C2E2, prompting the kid’s father to complain to Cody Rhodes, who said that while the fan should have known what he was getting into with MJF, they will still treat him to a VIP experience at the next AEW event they attend. Bischoff said he understands what MJF did and that he probably would have done the same thing 20 years ago. Highlights are below.

On his reaction to MJF flipping off the kid: “My first reaction was I wouldn’t have done it. But I also understand it. It’s a very tricky thing, because people when they come to meet and greets, this is my experience, I’m just speaking for myself, not for everybody else who does it, everybody’s got their own opinion, they do shit the way they want to do it, whatever. But for me, I’ve found, fans really do want to see the character, they really do want to experience the character in real life and in person, more than they want to interact with the guy who plays the character. That has been my experience. And obviously MJF, who by the way I think the world of, his character, I think he’s a great, great young talent with an amazing future, cuts one of the best promos in the industry as of right now, in my opinion, I think puts him head and shoulders above a lot of people. That being said, I can see it. I probably would have done it 20 years ago.”

“I understand it. I’m not going to criticize him for doing it because he was staying in his character and that’s generally what people want to see, but it was a judgment call, and I’m not sure how I would have reacted, if I was MJF I probably would have done it myself at his age.”

On if the kid’s dad has a responsibility to know if his kid will be sensitive to a character like MJF: “Especially if the dad knows the character, and knows who MJF is, responsibility on the dad’s part too. If the dad is that sensitive to it, or thinks his son may be that sensitive to it because his son may not understand that he is playing a character, then that’s the dad’s responsibility to some degree, maybe a large degree.”

