Eric Bischoff Praises MJF, Says Tony Khan Should Work Hard to Keep Him

Eric Bischoff has been on record as a fan of MJF, and he thinks Tony Khan should do everything he can to keep him on board at AEW. Bischoff weighed in on MJF in an interview with Ariel Helwani and said that he thinks MJF stands out in a way many other homegrown talents don’t.

“I can’t say enough great things about MJF,” Bischoff said (per Wrestling Inc). “I don’t know what his goals are, but if I’m Tony Khan, I’m gonna work pretty hard to keep MJF on my roster. If you look at that roster, there are not a lot of talents anywhere close to MJF — in terms of overall ability and connection to [fans]. There are a lot of great wrestlers and athletes, but Chris Jericho is on the downside of his career, and Bryan Danielson is kind of a part-timer.”

He continued, “If you look at the younger crop of regularly-featured talent, at least three-quarters of them could walk through any mall in America, and nobody would know who they are. MJF stands out. He’s got himself over.”