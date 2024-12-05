Eric Bischoff Says MLW Show Is ‘Most Likely’ A One-Time Thing

In an interview with The MMA Hour (via Wrestling Inc), Eric Bischoff said that his involvement with MLW would likely be for one show only, however noted that ‘anything could happen’. He will be the producer for tonight’s MLW: One Shot, which streams on Youtube.

He said: “More than likely, again going back to the travel thing, but look, anything can happen. I’m a spontaneous person and I’ve learned and I’ve known this all my life, but it’s become even more profound to me as I’ve gotten older, maybe wiser is, I love to work hard but I love to work hard having fun. Right now I’m about as comfortable as a human being could be and blessed so I’m good, but we’ll see, you never know.“