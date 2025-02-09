Eric Bischoff Explains Why MLW Superfight 6 Is A Homecoming For Him

In an interview with Fightful, Eric Bischoff spoke about his apppearance at MLW Superfight 6 tonight and why it will be a kind of homecoming for him. Bischoff has been working with MLW for several shows now.

He said: “Great people, great people, very open-minded, very creative, talented. They’re passionate, they’re trying hard and I like that. I make a habit when people reach out to me that are starting a podcast and a lot of times they’re just wrestling fans and they’ve never been in radio before. They’ve never done anything before, but they’re really passionate. They want to try a podcast. They reach out to me. Inevitably, I do at least one or two, sometimes more a month, because I like to help people who are trying to build something from the ground up. It’s a quality of character that I respect in a person and these guys are trying hard and they’re doing a good job with limited resources. So I’m looking forward to it. It’s back in Atlanta. It’s kind of a semi homecoming for me, at least from a wrestling perspective. So going back to Atlanta, being in Center Stage—oh my gosh, talk about full circle. I’m looking forward to it, man, and the weather’s nicer in Atlanta than it is in Cody, Wyoming. So I’ll take that too.”