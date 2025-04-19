Eric Bischoff Names His Favorite Wrestling Storyline

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed his favorite storylines in wrestling, the Death Riders storyline in AEW, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

Eric Bischoff on his favorite storylines in wrestling: “I think the Mega Powers, Randy and Hulk. That’s — for me, it’s probably number one, just as a fan because it was kind of before I got involved in the business. As a business person, as a producer? Clearly, the Bloodline story is probably the most — it’s the best story that’s been told maybe ever in wrestling. At least — yeah, I’m gonna go with that.

“It’s a subjective thing, right? But if you look at dollars, if you look at ratings, viewership. If you look at tickets sold over the course of that storyline, I don’t think that there’s anything you can analyze that would suggest that it’s not the best story ever told. I didn’t say the greatest, the best story that’s ever been told. So I would say, I’d sit down and think long and hard about those two for sure.”

On the Death Riders storyline: “First of all, comparing Jon Moxley and the Death Riders to Hulk Hogan and the nWo in any context is an automatic non-starter for me. Again, apples — not even apples and oranges. Apples and bricks. There’s just no comparison. And the same is true with heat. People use the word heat in such a broad and general way. But when you’re talking about a heel and heat within a story, that heat has to create connection. It has to be compelling. It has to be the fuel that grows the interest in your product, via a vis said story. That’s heat in that context.

“There’s nothing about the Death Riders’ story that has that kind of heat. It has a different kind of heat, which is not just another word for reaction. And that reaction is largely —- I can’t think of a better word than repulsive, meaning it’s just — people are turning away from it. It’s not making them sick. I do not throw it up on their shoes, I don’t mean that. I don’t mean that derisively. I just can’t think of a better word. People are turning away from it. If you want to call that heat, that’s heat. But it has nothing to do with the kind of heat that Hulk Hogan had in the nWo.”

