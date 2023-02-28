Eric Bischoff Picks Rhea Ripley As His Heel Of The Year

Eric Bischoff was asked about his choice for 2022’s best heel during a recent WrestleBinge interview and cited Rhea Ripley as his top selection (via Wrestling Inc). Bischoff referenced Ripley’s sudden breakout and her continuing potential to improve and elevate herself and her stablemates as contributing factors. You can read a highlight from Bischoff and watch the full interview from Sportskeeda below.

On why Ripley was the best heel of 2022: “Because of how quickly she had emerged as a heel, I’m going to go with Rhea. Rhea kind of came from out of nowhere … She’s just beginning to show us what she’s capable of. She’s going to grow, she’s going to get better, and it takes time. But, she has done such a great job in such a short period of time … Rhea has done such a great job with her promos and her heel work to elevate not only her, but also Dominik [Mysterio].”