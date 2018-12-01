Various News: Eric Bischoff on News Media Stealing From Pro Wrestling Playbook in TEDx Talk, Full AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor TLC Match, and Lex Luger Punishes Vincent and Buff Bagwell in Vintage 1997 Nitro Clip

– Former WCW and WWE talent Eric Bischoff recently took part in a TEDx Talk at TEDxNaperville, and he discussed how the news media is currently stealing from the professional wrestling playbook. You can check out a video and a synopsis of the Eric Bischoff TEDx Talk below:

Professional Wrestling and Political News Media have become the ultimate tag team, both utilizing the exact same techniques and formula’s for a very specific outcome. And the outcome is not what you think it is… In 1991, Turner Broadcasting’s World Championship Wrestling (WCW) recruited Eric as an on-camera talent. His entrepreneurial instincts and interests quickly propelled him from talent through the corporate ranks to become WCW’s President in 1998. Before leaving Turner Broadcasting in 1999, Eric had established WCW as the leader in the sports/entertainment category and is largely credited for re-inventing the professional wrestling genre. Eric also created the New World Order (nWo) brand for the TNT Network and was responsible for growing licensing, merchandising, pay-per-view, and live event business units by more than $325M. In 2002, he joined long time competitor Vince McMahon to be an on-air character on the highly successful USA Network Series “RAW”.

– WWE released the full match video for AJ Styles vs. Finn Balor from TLC 2017. You can check out the full match video in the player below.

– WWE has released a vintage WCW Monday Nitro clip from December 1, 1997. The clip features Lex Luger beating up Buff Bagwell and Vincent of the nWo. You can check out that clip below.