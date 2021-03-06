Eric Bischoff On Who He Thinks The Next Star to Transcend Wrestling Will Be, When Wrestling Will Return to Normal Post-COVID

Eric Bischoff was a guest on the It’s Our House Podcast and weighed in on who could next transcend the wrestling business, when the industry will return to normal and more. The show sent along some highlights which you can check out below, along with the full video:

Eric Bischoff on AEW and WWE’s YouTube numbers: “I’m gonna throw the weird conspiracy theory out there for you guys. This should get the entire world thinking what if, and I’m not – okay disclaimer – I am not suggesting what I’m about to say is actually happening. All right. So all you screwballs out there that want to, you know, say, you can’t believe what Eric Bishoff thinks – I’m throwing this out there as entertainment. But what if there were bots that a marketing company could use to artificially populate the YouTube channel and make it look like many more people were logging on and watching than actually were. No i’m not saying that’s happened, I’m not even saying that’s technically possible. It is? Oh that’s definitely it then”

On how long it will take to get wrestling back to normality post-COVID: “Yeah and like here in the United States every state has its own laws and recommendations and enforcement thereof. So for example Florida. It is pretty much wide open, and there are events going on in Florida, you know, you’re going to see more and more of that because Florida is taking a very, I’ll call it progressive approach to it because of the data over the last 12 months. Based on the strategy that Florida has implemented has been at least as good as some of the states that have taken the more draconian approach to it and locked everything down, shut down everything. Now, that same contrast exists in almost all the states, some are, you know, like minded, some are not. But I think it’s going to take two to three years before the live event discussion settles down to the point where only a small percentage of people feel uncomfortable. Yeah, I think it’s gonna take three years to get there”

Eric Bischoff on who he believes will be the next star to transcend the business: “You guys put me on the spot here. I’m gonna give you an answer. But just know that there’s a lot of people that I hold in such high regard and have so much respect for and I think are so valuable as performers and human beings. I’m gonna offend those people, I apologise. But, if, if I was in Las Vegas and I had one $100 bill, and I was forced to place a bet on one person – I put it on Cody Rhodes. Okay. I think when you talk about somebody who has the potential to transcend the business, that means to become a bigger star, or at least a star outside of the wrestling business as inside of the wrestling business. That’s how John Cena became a big star because everywhere you looked, including WWE, but outside of WWE, you would see John Cena. He became that. WWE was preaching outside of the choir. And they connected with people that they weren’t connected with just on the wrestling show by using John Cena because he had that potential and ability to transcend the business in that regard. I think Cody Rhodes has the same potential.”