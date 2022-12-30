Eric Bischoff On the Odds Of a WWE Sale, AEW’s TV Deal Getting Renewed

Eric Bischoff recently weighed in on the possibility of a WWE sale without Vince McMahon in charge, AEW’s renewal chances and more. Bischoff spoke with SE Scoops for a new interview, and you can check out the highlights below:

On the possibility of a WWE sale: “I’d say right now it’s more plausible to me that the WWE would sell because Vince McMahon is no longer, at least visibly in the picture. He is still in the picture as a majority shareholder, and guess what? He can still say no. It’s his company. It is possible even though Vince isn’t the CEO or chairman that Vince could step up and prevent a sale. I don’t know why he would do that at this stage of his life with the amount of money that would be involved

“What is there to gain from impeding an acquisition like that? I don’t know, but I don’t know Vince McMahon. I don’t know if too many people do. It’s plausible. It makes sense, which is why people keep talking about it…You can make a really strong story for an NBC, a Fox, or at one point Disney…but it makes sense. As long as it makes sense and people continue to project it, it’s probably going to happen. I don’t know though.”

On the odds of AEW signing a new deal with WBD: “My prediction, not based on knowledge but on conditions of the market and where Discovery is at. And full disclosure, my daughter has worked for WarnerMedia for seven or eight years, so I have a little bit of an inside view. But I do think AEW will get renewed. I don’t think there will be a major increase in licensing fees. That’s just based on instinct and anecdotal information. I could be dead wrong.”

On the health of the industry: “You look at rights fees for WWE and AEW. Look at the global footprint of WWE and how far the professional industry has evolved and become not only mainstream in terms of television and primetime. What we’re seeing on Fox network. Who would have thought 20 years ago we’d be watching professional wrestling live on Fox? It’s mind-boggling…It’s such a big step for the industry.

“The same for AEW. I never got a nickel for licensing fees. I never got a dime. I see that now, and it indicates to me at least, that the professional wrestling product is so mainstream now. That it’s going to be here for a long, long time.”