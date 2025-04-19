Eric Bischoff Officially Signs With Paradigm Talent Agency

– Paradigm Talent Agency announced this week that the agency signed WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff. The announcement reads, “Paradigm welcomes WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff — a visionary who helped revolutionize sports entertainment and one of the most influential figures in wrestling history. A true icon stepping into a new era. @therealericbischoff”

Paradigm is the talent agency founded by former WWE Superstar Dean Muhtadi, aka Mojo Rawley.