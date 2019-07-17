wrestling / News
Eric Bischoff Officially Starting New WWE Job Tomorrow
July 17, 2019 | Posted by
– Eric Bischoff’s tenure as Executive Director of Smackdown officially begins tomorrow. PWInsider reports that Bischoff arrived in Stamford, Connecticut this week and will begin his duties in charge of Smackdown’s creative on Thursday.
It was believed that Bischoff would begin his role with the company as of this week’s Smackdown, but as reported yesterday, he was not at the show and had no impact in its creative direction. Bischoff’s counterpart, Paul Heyman, began his work on Raw last week. He has been working with the company in a creative capacity for the last few months.
