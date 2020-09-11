Eric Bischoff Weighs In AEW Using Old-School Elements, Balancing With Current Wrestling Tastes

Eric Bischoff discussed AEW’s use of old-school wrestling attraction and how it’s balanced with their more modern elements in a new interview. Bischoff spoke with Sportskeeda for the interview and was asked what he thought of the company using names like Arn Anderson, Tully Blanchard, and the Rock N’ Roll Express as part of its product.

Addressing the question, Bischoff said:

“I think that what they’ve found is a really cool balance of what’s current in terms of the appetite of the current wrestling fan — the 18 to 34, 18 to 39 year-old demo — what’s current to them and for them. But balanced just appropriately with some of the old-school stuff. Arn, Tully, Rock N’ Roll Express. Myself a couple weeks ago. You sprinkle a little bit of that in along the way as garnish, or a seasoning. You know, you don’t want the seasoning to take over the flavor of whatever it is you’re cooking; you want the seasoning to enhance it. And I think the way AEW is using some of the guys like Ross and Schiavone, and Tully and Arn, and Jake is the appropriate amount of seasoning. Because it enhances the overall product, it doesn’t take away from it.”

