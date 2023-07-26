Eric Bischoff Weighs In On AEW Rampage, Says It’s ‘Filler’ At This Point

On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff talked about how he feels AEW Rampage is filler now that Collision has launched. Bischoff also threw out something he had heard: when Rampage launched, it was done as a consolation prize for moving Dynamite from TNT to TBS. The announcement was made at the same time. You can see the highlights below:

On how Rampage came about: “Now, by the way, and I’m gonna be careful what I say here, because I don’t wanna put words in anybody’s mouth and upset them. But I was told how Rampage came to be. And it wasn’t what I was told, and the horse that I talked to is the horse. What I was told is, that was a consolation prize for moving from TNT to TBS… And again, I could have heard it wrong. But I was left with the impression that that was — I’m saying ‘consolation prize,’ and that minimizes it. It was a compromise and an agreement, because Dynamite had been on TNT and was moving to TBS. TBS is not as strong. At least it wasn’t when I was there. Not as strong of an outlet as TNT. And that was kind of like the make-make-good if you will. ‘Well, here’s Friday night.’ I don’t know. I don’t wanna say too much more because then I’d be reading into it, and I don’t want to do that. It is what it is.”

On the current state of Rampage: “I think Rampage is kind of a mess. It’s filler at this point. You could probably run a rerun of Andy Mayberry on Friday night in that time slot and probably do 75% of the number they’re getting now. It’s just not really bringing in much of an audience.”

