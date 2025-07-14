Eric Bischoff Weighs In On AEW’s Ratings: ‘They’ve At Least Slowed The Bleeding’

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff shared his analysis of AEW’s current television ratings and audience trends, stating that while he believes the company has “found bottom,” he doesn’t see them doing anything to turn their trajectory upward. You can check out some highlights below:

On AEW’s ratings: “The audience [number] is predictable. It’s not like AEW has these great swings in any of their metrics, whether it be YouTube or television ratings or the mystery Max downloads, they’ve kind of stabilized at that 600 to 700,000 viewer plus the voodoo at Max. It’s probably not going to go up. It’s probably not going to go down — clearly, not as rapidly as it has in the previous four years. If you look at the year-over-year losses — I don’t know, I don’t track this s**t, but I’m pretty sure I’d be right if I said they’ve been probably about 25% loss of audience year over year? Well that kind of math, by year seven, gets pretty ugly.”

On AEW hitting the bottom with its ratings: “So what I think they’ve done is they’ve found [the] bottom. I don’t see them getting a lot lower. They’re going to lose 10% here one year, maybe 7% a year. That’s just kind of natural attrition I guess, with regard to cable and who’s watching it and whatever. But they’ve at least slowed the bleeding. They haven’t stopped it, but like I said, I think they found bottom. And I think they’re going to stabilize there. I don’t see them doing anything to turn that around and have kind of an upward trajectory. Nor do I see anything really happening there that’s going to cause them to lose the audience that they have.”

