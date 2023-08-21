Eric Bischoff On AEW’s Backstage Issues, Says There’s a Lack Of Management By Tony Khan

On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff talked about his belief that AEW President Tony Khan needs to get control of his company following all of the issues that have been going on as of late, whether that’s the backstage issues with CM Punk, Cash Wheeler’s recent arrest and other things. You can check out some highlights below:

On Tony Khan needing to get a hold of his promotion: “I don’t want to beat up on Tony, because I’ve been in Tony’s shoes. Not exactly in this situation obviously, I’ve never had anybody involved with a gun incident that was part of my roster. But certainly, enough other things that were questionable. I’ve been in that spot, and I understand the pressure that Tony is under. I’m critical of AEW when I feel I have cause to be, when I’m asked a question by somebody in the media, or whether it’s on 83 Weeks or here. When questions come up, I give an honest opinion. I don’t sugarcoat much. And at the same time, I don’t necessarily take any particular joy in pointing certain things out. But it is what it is, and you can’t look at the last 6 or 12 months of AEW and walk away from it and go, ‘You know, Tony’s doing a great job leading the company.’ It’s a freaking mess. And at some point, you’ve got to get a handle on it.

“Again, I don’t want to go too deep into the CM Punk, and Adam Page, and the Elite and all the fucking child-like juvenile bulls**t that we’re reading about. Because a lot of it’s coming from Dave Meltzer, who was cancer on the business. And I’m sure in the beginning when I was critical of Dave — I’ve been critical of Dave Meltzer since probably 1993. But I’m sure like, Tony Khan couldn’t figure out why I’ve got such a thing against Dave Meltzer. And we’re seeing it now. If you look at all of the reporting coming out, everything I see on the different news sites, it’s all ‘per Dave Meltzer.’ WHere is Dave Meltzer getting his information? Is he getting it from Tony Khan? Is he getting it from his buddies in AEW who are supposedly executive vice presidents and officers of the company?”

On the lack of professionalism in AEW: “I’ve never seen the temptation or the inclination to self-destruct the way you see it now. With the CM Punk situation that we’ve all known about in the past. The brawls and the executive vice presidents involved in it. I mean, my God! It’s just mind-numbing to me, the lack of professionalism. And again, I’m not going to say ‘It’s never happened to me.’ It did happen to me. I’ve experienced it, so I have a fair amount of empathy for Tony Khan right now. I’m leaning toward defending that man. But not without being honest about his part in it. This is a lack of leadership. It’s a lack of control. It’s a lack of management. It is the — literally, the inmates running the asylum at this point. And the entire company looks like a giant clown car filled with juvenile, unprofessional, self-absorbed children. Not all of them, obviously. I don’t want to cast such a broad net, but I’ve never seen anything like this… And the reason I’m saying all this and giving this context is, and the reason that I’m defending the fact that they didn’t promote the show [All In], they didn’t promote matches, is because it’s the brand that sold 80,000 tickets. It’s not CM Punk; It’s not Chris Jericho; it’s not any of the former WWE talents. People are buying tickets hoping to see them. But it’s the AEW brand that sold those tickets. And I think that is an amazing accomplishment.”

