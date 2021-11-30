Eric Bischoff On Best Measure Of Success For Wrestling Company, Whether He Has Regrets With His WWE Run

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed the best measure of success for a wrestling company, whether has any regrets about his run in WWE, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on the best measure of success for a wrestling company: “Dollars. That’s it. It’s just dollars. Everything else are incremental measurements that may suggest or indicate some performance or lack thereof. What fucking difference does it make if you’re dominating 18 to 49-year old demos but nobody is buying your ads? Who cares? It all comes down to dollars. There is only one measurement that at the end of the day actually matters, and that’s dollars. Everything else is just kind of entertainment or public relations value or, more than anything, it’s fodder and clickbait for the online wrestling community to create an engagement in the discussion of something. Most people that are discussing it have no fucking clue what they’re talking about. They’re just engaged in the conversation about certain specifics of one small segment or large segment of an overall picture. The overall picture is dollars. It’s as simple as that. If you’re growing your revenue and profit margins, that’s what it’s all about. All those other little metrics – which is a fun word – that you can use and analyze are nothing more but a little roadmap to get you to the real metric, which is dollars.”

On whether has any regrets about his run in WWE: “Not really. I enjoyed it. When I came to WWE the first time as talent, I had nothing but a great time. I got to work with people I never worked with before. I was working on the largest entertainment stage in the world and got to work with some great people behind the scenes and made a lot of friends that to this day are my closest friends. So, there was absolutely nothing about my time in WWE that I regret or would’ve changed.”

