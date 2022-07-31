Eric Bischoff Weighs In On Bruce Prichard’s WWE Future, Triple H Having A ‘Big Job’ Ahead Of Him

Eric Bischoff recently shared his thoughts on WWE’s creative following Vince McMahon’s exit, including Bruce Prichard’s future. Bischoff spoke on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks about whether Prichard is likely to stay in his creative position in the company, Triple H’s role going forward, and more. You can check out highlights below, per Wrestling Inc.):

On Prichard’s future in WWE: “I can’t imagine that Bruce is going to do anything other than continue to be successful in WWE. There’s history and politics, some of it I’m aware of, some of it I’m not, to be honest. But let’s just put personalities and politics to the side for the moment — you can’t make them go away because they’re always there, but let’s just put them off to the side.”

On what he expects from Triple H in his new position: “You’re Triple H, you’ve got a pretty big job ahead of you getting that locker room from a human resources point of view, you’ve got a pretty big job ahead of you right there. And you need to start focusing on talent; you can’t take your foot off the gas and get back to that six months from now because there’s going to be a point, some time, and that six month is going to go, ‘Whoa, wish we wouldn’t have taken our eye off the ball.’ You’ve got to keep that process running, and I’m guessing I don’t know Triple H on a personal level, but I do know him from working with him. He’s going to be pretty hyper-focused. He’s going to have to hyper-focus on multiple things, but that’s one thing he is going to be really focused on.”