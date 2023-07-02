Eric Bischoff On Bryan Danielson Working With Broken Arm, Getting ‘Final Countdown’ Entrance

On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff talked about Bryan Danielson breaking his arm while wrestling at AEW x NJPW: Forbidden Door, AEW President Tony Khan getting The Final Countdown for Danielson at the show, and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On Bryan Danielson breaking his arm: “I’ve broken my arm before. I know what that feels like. I have a metal plate, a titanium plate from my elbow, just above my elbow, to just below my shoulder joint. I don’t know how he did that. That is the personification of Tough MF’er. He is a man, mentally and physically.

On Tony Khan getting “The Final Countdown” at Forbidden Door: “It can [enhance the presentation]. It’s not automatic. You know, ‘Voodoo Chile,’ and the reason I spent a hundred thousand dollars to do what Tony’s doing for probably millions — the reason I used ‘Voodoo Chile’ though, is not only because I was a Jimi Hendrix fan — which I still am to this day, if you look at my playlist it’s just reeks of Jimi Hendrix. But because that song Voodoo Child fit that character so well. It’s almost like it was written for him. So it’s not only an iconic piece of classic rock and part of ’60s, ’70s pop culture that still ages great today, but it fits the character.

“And I think the same thing happened with ‘Final Countdown.’ Not that Brian Danielson… is in any kind a countdown to retirement type of thing, or leading up to a final match type of thing. But because of the connection on the indies and, and just the song/ Each match can be a final countdown, if you wanna look at it that way. So thematically, it’s not only a classic, iconic song; it’s a classic, iconic song that really fits that character. If you’d use that same piece of music for a different character where it didn’t fit as well because it wasn’t a character that is respected and highly regarded in every way. Professionally as a talent, professionally as a backstage person, professionally walking through life, in everyday life. He’s got a lot of that respect. But if you put that song on somebody else that didn’t have that kind of equity, it’d still be cool ’cause people go, ‘Wow, Tony spent a lot of money. I remember that song.’ Wow. And it’s a kind….it’s like a rally-type song anyway. You just wanna go out and of course do something when you hear that song. So you’d still get a pop it but like you’re gonna get with Daniel.”

