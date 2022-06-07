Eric Bischoff On The Difference Between WWE & AEW’s Storytelling

Eric Bischoff recently weighed in on both WWE and AEW’s approaches to storytelling and why he believes narrative is lacking in both companies. Bischoff discussed the matter on the latest Strictly Business podcast for AdFreeShows, and you can see some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On WWE’s storytelling: “When you produce as much content as WWE does, the amount of content that they have to create to satisfy this monster they’ve created in television and the amount of revenue that those television contracts create for them, I think the quantity of content has forced them to de-emphasize the story. Structuring story and adapting to things that happen in wrestling, injuries, personal issues, and contractual problems, forces you to adapt the story and it’s very very time-consuming. I think now in the case of WWE, they crack out so much product that the sheer volume is taking precedence over the quality of the story.”

On how AEW tells stories: “I think with AEW, it’s more of a cultural thing where the decision is being made that it’s all about the quality of the matches and the dream matches and the story has become secondary. That’s being kind for the most part and I’m talking about a traditional beginning, middle, and end story with a great arc that takes the viewer on a journey and makes you emotionally invested. That element is mostly gone in AEW for the most part, in my opinion, and it’s more about the exhibition for the sake of the exhibition.”