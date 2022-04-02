Eric Bischoff on His Issues With Tony Khan’s Comments

– Speaking to reporters in a media scrum for the AdFreeShows’ Supershow Live event, WWE Hall of Famer and former WCW President Eric Bischoff addressed his tension with AEW President Tony Khan. Bischoff made a number of appearances on AEW Dynamite in 2020 and 2021. However, they eventually stopped after he came into conflict with Khan over some of Khan’s comments. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com) of what Bischoff had to say on the matter:

Eric Bischoff on his tensions with Tony Khan: “What changed the discourse between Tony Khan and I was that Tony felt, whatever he felt was necessary to come out and say that ‘Dynamite is where WCW was in 1996.’ Well, come on. Is there anybody here that buys that? WCW was beating WWE at that time. WCW was an extremely profitable company at that time. WCW had a lot. WCW was promoting massive Pay-Per-Views at the time. Many of them. Not just one or two or three or four a year. You can’t compare WCW to AEW. But he felt like he’s got to try and get himself up to the outlet, which was fine. That part didn’t really bother me.”

Bischoff on what bothered him about Tony Khan’s comments: “What really bothered me was when Tony Khan said ‘Well, if Ted Turner knew as much about booking as I do, WCW would’ve never failed.’ That pissed me the f*** off. That was so disrespectful and I gave an honest response to an honest question and that honest response kind of, you know, created an opportunity for Tony to feel his need to respond, which I understand. I don’t hold it against him. But that’s where it kind of escalated.”

His thoughts on AEW: “It doesn’t have anything to do with my feelings about AEW. I’m a fan of AEW. I’m excited about AEW. I want them to succeed. I see a lot of great things. I said that long before our little hussup. We kind of would talk about Dynamite on the 83 Weeks podcast and I would point out the things I enjoy about AEW more than WWE. But at the same time, if I’m asked a question, I’m going to be honest in my critique. But it’s not meant to be a shot.”