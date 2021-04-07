Eric Bischoff on His Journey to the WWE Hall of Fame, the Outpouring of Support From Fans

– The Detroit News recently spoke to WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff on his recent induction. Bischoff’s induction into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021 aired last night on Peacock. Below are some highlights.

Eric Bischoff on his journey to the Hall of Fame: “This has been such an amazing, unexpected journey from day one. I didn’t plan on getting into the professional wrestling business, I never really aspired to be in the television industry. So much of what has happened to me in my life has been the result of great timing and the opportunity to work with some really amazing people. And all I can think of is how grateful I am, in a real way, for all of those experiences.”

Bischoff on the Monday Night Wars making the business as successful as it is today: “I think it is safe to say, without sounding like I’m going to blow out my shoulder patting myself on the back, that had it not been for the Monday Night Wars — that head-to-head, real competition between WWE and WCW — I don’t think the business would be as successful today for anybody. That period of time, so many people were invested in that Monday Night War; you were a part of it as viewers, you felt it. And you know the saying, all boats rise with a high tide, I think because of that, we’re seeing a lot of the success that everybody is having in the industry today.”

On playing the heel: “I’ve been the antagonist, I’ve been the one that everybody wanted to see get killed at the end of the movie, and I’ve enjoyed every second of that character. But after the (Hall of Fame) announcement, this is the first time in my life I’ve ever experienced this enormous outpouring of support.”