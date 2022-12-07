Eric Bischoff on His WWE Hall of Fame Moment Feeling Right

– During a recent edition of After 83 Weeks, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed how being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame was the proudest moment of his wrestling career. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Eric Bischoff on being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame: “That was pretty much the end of [my career]. I make an appearance here and there, once in a while…But to me, that was kind of like, that was it. That was the last chapter, and I thought it was awesome.”

On how the moment felt: “It just felt right. I think that was it, because the rest of the time, the rest of my career, I didn’t think about it. I didn’t think about just being proud of it.”

Eric Bischoff was inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2021 inductees.