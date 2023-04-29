Eric Bischoff On How His Faith Got Him Through Recent Health Scare

In an interview with GV Wire, Eric Bischoff spoke about a health scare he had recently and how his faith got him through it. Here are highlights:

On his success in WCW: “When I got promoted in WCW and kind of moved up the ladder, so to speak, there were some challenges just getting the confidence and credibility amongst my peers. That didn’t last long. You know, in success, you can collapse that cycle pretty quickly.”

On working for Ted Turner: “A lot of Ted’s philosophies and the things that Ted believed in were about taking chances and taking risks in doing things you had done before. And I had a lot of freedom as the president of WCW. I had virtually little to no contact with the corporate side of Turner Broadcasting for the longest time, and I was allowed to do what I felt I needed to do to be competitive.”

On his recent health scare: “It was such a shock. It’s not like I had this long-term illness. It just happened so fast and I didn’t have time to think about much. You know, I didn’t see my life before my eyes or anything like that. It got serious a couple of times. So I had to pull my wife aside and say, OK, look, if this doesn’t go the way we hope it’s going to go, here’s the information you’re going to need to know. Here are the people you’re going to need to contact. Aside from having that conversation with my wife, you know, I have a lot of faith. I’m a fairly spiritual person. I just wasn’t worried about it too much.”