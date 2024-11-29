Eric Bischoff Weighs In On His Recent WWE NXT Appearance

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about his recent WWE NXT appearance and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On appearing on NXT: “Yeah, just having a little bit of fun. You know how I like to have fun, just put my toe in the water, have a good time. It’s been a little chaotic over at NXT, so I thought I’d drop in and say hello, and show up in person next week. So yeah, it’s gonna be fun.”

On Paul Heyman’s working relationship with Vince McMahon in the 1990s: “Paul Heyman was funded by Vince McMahon. Vince McMahon owned part of ECW. That’s why they worked together. A lot of people didn’t know that, even — all the time that Paul Heyman was burying WCW and burying WWF, Vince McMahon was funding him. How do you think he ended up owning it when Paul couldn’t keep it afloat? So that’s why. I mean, that’s the answer. I’m not being a smart ass; that’s the answer because Vince McMahon was funding ECW.”

