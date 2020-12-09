Eric Bischoff On Why He Didn’t Want To Be On-Screen Character In TNA, Dixie Carter’s Handling Of Jeff Hardy

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed why he didn’t want to be an on-screen character in TNA, Dixie Carter’s handling of Jeff Hardy, and much more. You can read his comments below.

Eric Bischoff on why he didn’t want to be an on-screen character in TNA: “I looked like shit. I wasn’t in TV shape, meaning I was carrying 15 or 20 extra pounds at that point. I didn’t put forth the effort. Now, I performed. My performances were generally decent or pretty good, but my physical appearance – I go back and look at it now, and I’m kind of embarrassed. I wished somebody would have pulled me aside and said, ‘Motherfucker, get a haircut, lose 20 pounds, dress a little better, and show up next week.’ Part of that was I really wasn’t into it. It wasn’t my goal to be on TV in TNA. It just wasn’t…..I wasn’t excited about being on camera inTNA because to be honest with you, look what I did in WCW when we were hot. Look what I got to do in WWE while I was there. TNA was a notch or four down. I had already been to that mountain.

“I didn’t say that to myself when I got there, and I didn’t say that to myself every time it was time to go out and do a scene. But deep down inside, that’s how I felt about it. I would have been very happy to not be on TV in TNA. That really wasn’t my goal or even my idea. But in an environment where everybody wants to get the biggest bang for their dollar, it was like we have to get as much use out of him as they can. Part of it was me – I’m not going to put it all on somebody else. That would not be fair or honest. I would allow myself to get sucked in because it made sense on paper, but I wasn’t passionate about it. There was a big difference. If you’re on TV, you better damn well be passionate about it, or it’s gonna show. In my case, it showed because I wasn’t physically prepared.”

On Dixie Carter’s handling of Jeff Hardy amid his personal issues in TNA: “I gotta be honest, Dixie loved Jeff Hardy. When I say loved, I mean as a person. Dixie is a healer, Dixie is a fixer. Dixie likes to look for broken people and fix them. I wish more people had that quality, and I wish I had that quality as much as Dixie did. As Jeff was struggling, Dixie became almost like a mother to Jeff. That was my observation. I was not part of their personal conversations. Dixie didn’t talk a lot about Jeff to me or probably to anybody else. What a mistake, right? But the intention was there. Her intentions were honorable and good. I think because of the lack of wrestling experience and the lack of experience in general on Dixie’s part – she knew she was taking a risk, but I don’t think she knew how big a risk she was really taking. Not just for Jeff, but for the people Jeff was in the ring with.”

