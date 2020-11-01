Eric Bischoff On When He Was Contacted About AEW Appearance, Says He Forgot to Tell MJF About Changing Dialogue

Eric Bischoff made a surprise appearance in this week’s AEW Dynamite during the Inner Circle town hall to ask a question of Chris Jericho and MJF, and talked about the appearance on After 83 Weeks. Bischoff showed up as “Eric B. from Cody Wyoming” to ask a question in the town hall setting and revealed that he forgot to tell MJF about a change he planned to make to his dialogue, plus when he was contacted. You can see highlights and the full video below:

On when AEW contacted him about the appearance: “I know, I guess a couple weeks before I was going to do it. They reached out, asked me if I’d be willing to do an appearance. I didn’t know what the appearance was going to be. I didn’t ask any questions from a creative perspective. They just wanted to know if I was available, and if I’d be interested. And I said, ‘Sure.’ I’d figure it out when it was time to figure it out. And then I found out oh, maybe five days before. Just kind of a really brief outline of what that segment or scene, or whatever you wanna call it was going to be. And it was pretty straightforward. Like I said, it’s not like I had to get into character for it or anything. So it was easy, and it was fun. And I watched it last night live, I thought it was fairly effective.”

On changing up his dialogue: “You know, it was a town hall that had a political kind of vibe to it, and I wanted to try to come up with a way for my dialogue to be kind of consistent with what the scene was. Or maybe the theme, is a better way to say that. So then I took what had been prepared for me in the notes and I went, ‘Oh yeah. But if I changed it up this way, it won’t change the meaning of anything. It does the exact same thing, it just kind of makes it feel more tuned-in politically, based on the theme of that segment.’

“So I went to Chris and I said, ‘Hey, Chris, I’ve got an idea.’ He goes, ‘Yeah, go ahead.’ I said, ‘No, here’s what I’m thinking of doing.’ He goes ‘Yeah, yeah yeah. Okay, great! That’s what you’re here for, make it your own.’ I went ‘Wow, that’s f**king cool. That’s the way I like to work.’ Now, you start thinking. Now the creativity part of your brain starts firing. So I went back and polished it up a little bit in my own head. And I went out and I did it.”

On MJF not being aware of the change: “And it wasn’t until last night when I watched it, did I realize that I smartened up Chris, but I didn’t smarten up MJF. He had no idea that question was coming the way I posed it. And man, he just — and it should have been no big deal for somebody who was really experienced and really talented who really understands how to improve, it really wouldn’t have made any difference in the world. But to most people that I’ve ever worked with, it would have screwed them up because they wouldn’t have been expecting it.

“So it didn’t really dawn on me until last night that I screwed up because I should have gone to MJF and because it was close to showtime, and in my mind it didn’t really change that much, I went ‘Eh, whatever. I’ll just go out and do it.’ I didn’t decide not to do it, I just didn’t think to go smarten up MJF. And man, he just hit that thing like a two-hundred pound softball. Just splattered it. Didn’t miss a beat. And that’s why I sent that tweet [that MJF was ‘the s**t’]. Not because he’s — everybody knows, he’s a very talented guy. And certainly he knows it. But I was so impressed with the way he didn’t even blink when I changed up the dialogue that he was expecting. That was really cool.”

