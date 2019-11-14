Eric Bischoff On Whether He’d Be Interested in Doing Commentary For AEW

– Eric Bischoff may have a lot of free time now, but he doesn’t seem to think an AEW commentary gig is in his future. Bischoff spoke with Wrestling Inc and was asked if he would be interested in working the AEW broadcast booth, as well as the idea of authority figures in wrestling. Highlights are below:

On if he’d want to do commentary work: “I hate to be so coy, but never say never. But highly doubtful as it’s been there done that. If I’m gonna engage in something, it’s gotta be something that I really feel challenged by and excited about. That [AEW commentary] is like going back to the future and I’m not sure that would be a good fit for anybody.”

On authority figures in wrestling: “I think the authority figure is still necessary. Look, I’m 64 years old and when I was a wrestling fan back in Detroit or Minneapolis as a young boy, you had your commissioner that would come in and make that final rule or one match. So, the authority figure has been a really good part of the industry. But I think has been overdone to the point where it’s challenging to come up with a way to do it that’s effective and entertaining without the audience feeling been there, done that.”