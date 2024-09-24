Eric Bischoff On Why He Hopes Nigel McGuinness Stops Wrestling After AEW Dynamite Grand Slam

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about his hope that Nigel McGuinness doesn’t wrestle again after his AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam match with World Champion Bryan Danielson on September 25th. You can check out some highlights below:

On Nigel McGuinness: “I’m hoping that this is a one-off for Nigel, and he gets to put a period at the end of the sentence from his in-ring performance. Because he’s so freaking good at color [commentary], I would hate to lose him as a color commentator so that we can have him in the ring. Not taking anything away from his inn-ring abilities or what he could bring to the table.”

On Nigel having a bigger future as a color commentator: “I think his future in such a big way is in commentary. Because he’s — for my taste, and what I enjoy out of color commentating, I think he’s one of the best. I really do. Of the current crop. Nigel would be — if I was starting a wrestling company tomorrow, Nigel would be one of the first calls I would make when it came to looking for color commentary. Because he’s really good.”

