Eric Bischoff On Why Smackdown’s Ratings Have Dropped, Friday Being a Bad Night For the Show

– Eric Bischoff spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview discussing Smackdown’s ratings performance and more. Some highlights are below:

On why ratings still matter: “If they’re not watching it on television, they’re not going to arenas. If they’re not watching it on television, and they’re not going to arenas, they’re not buying merchandise. If they’re not watching it on television, they’re not going to arenas and they’re not buying merchandise, more than likely they’re not buying any pay per views. So for anyone to suggest that television ratings aren’t important anymore, I think that’s a pretty broad statement. I think its quite arguable that ratings aren’t important today as they were five or 10 years ago because of streaming. It still comes down to if there’s nobody watching your show, there’s nobody going to your events and that’s the lifeblood of professional wrestling.”

On Smackdown’s ratings drop: “If you look at the domestic U.S. part of the business model, their (WWE) ratings have been getting softer and softer and continue to do so even with Smackdown. I don’t know what anybody’s expectations were. [I] never had any discussions like that with anybody, but I think generally everyone was really anticipating that Smackdown moving over to Fox was kind of going to be the catalyst for WWE in particular but the business in general, to kind of see that Monday Night War kind of revival, to reinvigorate the business.”

On what he believes Fox and WWE expected of the show: “I think there was an ‘all ships float with a higher tide’ kind of mentality and expectation going into Smackdown, but we’ve seen really just the opposite. The number there are soft. I’m sure softer than Fox probably was hoping. I suspect quite a bit lower than what WWE was expecting, but it suggests to me that fewer people, in general, are watching the wrestling product today than they were during the Monday Night Wars.”

On the show airing on Friday: “Friday nights, that’s a bad time of the week for TV, for wrestling fans. My first red flag was, ‘Wow they picked a hell of a night’ especially if your core audience is 18-49. I think by spring and summer, Smackdown is gonna have a real challenge that’s gonna make Friday nights tougher than they are right now.”

On if he thinks FOX would move Smackdown to another night: “I don’t see Fox giving up a two-hour primetime piece of real estate, Monday through Thursday, to accommodate wrestling. I think Friday night, they looked at it and said ‘look it’s a soft night for viewers across the board because it’s Friday night.’ I’m sure Fox in their research realized how loyal the wrestling audience is, and they are, probably other than NASCAR fans, I think wrestling fans are the most loyal audience out there, and they’ll find you wherever you are. They will find you, and I’m sure FOX looked at that and said ‘well you know what on a Friday night we could use a couple million 2-3 million viewers watching wrestling even if its a little bit of a soft product for advertising so we’ll see.’ Smackdown is probably hovering around that 2.5 million range right now on the average since I left, and let’s see how that holds up through the spring particularly in the early summer and [how] Fox reacts to that, [how] WWE reacts to that.”