Eric Bischoff on Who Tended to Stir Things Up With Goldberg Backstage in WCW, Why They Did It

– Eric Bischoff talked about what talent used to stir the pot backstage with Goldberg in WCW, and why he thinks they did it. As a brand new person to the wrestling industry but a major force in the company, Goldberg often found himself the target of the general chaos backstage in WCW at the time according to Bischoff and others, and the former WCW President recalled the founding nWo trio as (unsurprising) examples of people who would do that with Goldberg.

Highlights from the discussion, and the full podcast, are below:

On who would do things to stir things up with Goldberg: “Oh, Hulk Hogan, Kevin Nash, Scott Hall. Arn Anderson. And I’m not saying that these people were in his ear trying to screw with him, or giving him bad advice. But when you’re getting advice that is sometimes diametrically opposed to the last advice you just got from somebody you respect, it can be very confusing when you don’t have a basis of experience like Bill did at the time. So he was getting pulled in a lot of different directions. So a lot of top people who were in Bill’s circle and saw Bill as a valuable commodity and opportunity, and somebody who could grow as a character. You know, someone they wanted to work with down the road. So there were a lot of people in his ear. But you know, a lot of them were really top people. And there were some people that Bill just trusted and had confidence in. I’m sure Barry Bloom and his attorney Henry Holmes had a lot to do with Bill’s outlook and perspective on things as well. So he was getting pulled in a lot of different directions by a lot of different people.”

On whether it was done for personal gain or just to start chaos: “I think it was probably the latter. I think there was a lot of s**t-disturbing going on just for entertainment purposes. It’s easy to push BIll’s buttons. He goes off hurt quickly. It’s not hard to get Bill agitated and excited, and I think he opened himself up to some of that. And I think there was a little bit — maybe more than a little bit — of guys stirring him up and getting in his ear, and twisting him around himself a little bit, just for entertainment purposes.”

