Eric Bischoff on WWE’s Booking of Big Show, Difficulty in Booking Giants, Show’s Athletic Skills

– On the latest 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about Big Show’s early athletic skills and the difficulty in booking Show and other giants on weekly TV. Bischoff and co-host Conrad Thompson were doing a watch-along of the December 18th, 1985 episode of Nitro and Bischoff began talking about Show — known as the Giant in WCW — and discussed how agile he was in the ring at the time.

On Big Show’s athletic skills in WCW: “We’re looking at Paul Wight here too, who Randy’s going to be facing in this match. I mean, we see Paul today and again, we’re all 20, 25 years older, and we’re all older and heavier and all that kind of stuff. But you look at Paul Wight in this shot here, early 1995. What a phenomenal athlete he was. And this was a guy, I believe at this point that could do a kip-up. But he must have weighed 450 pounds, and he could just do a kip-up flat off his back off the mat. And for a guy that big to be that agile was just freaky.”

On Big Show’s ‘hot and cold’ booking in WWE: “Well, I don’t know why Vince was hot and cold on Paul. I wasn’t there, never had the conversation. But one of the challenges, regardless of what kind of shape Paul was in. We’ve talked about this before, I think. Is he a heel? Well, okay. Does he lie, does he cheat? I mean, for a guy that big to be a heel is interesting, but how do you beat him? How does a babyface get his comeback? What do you do with a guy that’s that big? It’s very very difficult to program a guy like that [into stories], because the minute you start beating him he’s no longer a giant. And if you can’t beat him, there’s no story. It’s tough, it’s tough. Now, back in the territory days when you could cycle someone like that in, who’s an attraction like Andre was and Hulk was for a good portion of his early career, yeah. You could work around that pretty easily by having a guy like Paul or Andre or Hulk Hogan come in and work your territory for two or three months and be that big man, and either be a babyface or heel and be very effective in that role. But 52 weeks a year, for 10 years? Ehhh, makes it a lot more challenging.”

