wrestling / News
Eric Bischoff Optimistic About WWE’s ThunderDome Announcement
As we reported earlier today, WWE announced that they were turning the Amway Center into the ‘ThunderDome’ during their residency there. It will include a ‘state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras’. In a post on Twitter, Eric Bischoff revealed that he was optimistic about the decision and said that WWE’s production skills are unmatched.
He wrote: “Really looking forward to this. Nobody, and I mean NOBODY, can produce live action tv like WWE. For my taste, it’s often overproduced. Given the current circumstances however, if the virtual crowd is realistic and talent adjusts accordingly, could be great!”
Really looking forward to this. Nobody, and I mean NOBODY, can produce live action tv like WWE. For my taste, it’s often overproduced. Given the current circumstances however, if the virtual crowd is realistic and talent adjusts accordingly, could be great! https://t.co/3S8R8ssUg3
— Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) August 17, 2020
More Trending Stories
- Lana Discusses Natalya Telling Her She Didn’t Have a Right To Say She’s Tired
- Jim Ross Discusses Brian “Crush” Adams Being Arrested on Steroid & Gun Charges, Being Fired By WWE Over It
- Chris Jericho Says ‘NXT Reject’ Leaked News of Eric Bischoff AEW Appearance, That The Person Won’t Be Back in AEW
- Matt Jackson To Randy Orton: ‘Thank Paul For The Generous Offer In 2018’