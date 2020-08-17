Eric Bischoff Optimistic About WWE’s ThunderDome Announcement

As we reported earlier today, WWE announced that they were turning the Amway Center into the ‘ThunderDome’ during their residency there. It will include a ‘state-of-the-art set, video boards, pyrotechnics, lasers, cutting-edge graphics and drone cameras’. In a post on Twitter, Eric Bischoff revealed that he was optimistic about the decision and said that WWE’s production skills are unmatched.

He wrote: “Really looking forward to this. Nobody, and I mean NOBODY, can produce live action tv like WWE. For my taste, it’s often overproduced. Given the current circumstances however, if the virtual crowd is realistic and talent adjusts accordingly, could be great!”