Eric Bischoff Reacts To The Passing Of Hulk Hogan, Recounts How He Found Out

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about how he found out that Hulk Hogan had passed away and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On learning of the news: “I went right from Iowa to New York to do FOX and Friends, and announce our partnership with FOX for Real American freestyle. Which was kind of a big deal, and I was wishing so badly that Hulk was there. And so was everybody else, particularly at FOX. They really, really loved Hulk, and were anxious to do more with him. Got that done, flew to Las Vegas the next day. And I was there to shoot interviews with Chael Sonnen, who is our play-by-play commentator for Real American Freestyle, and Bubba Jenkins, who is our play-by-play man. And I’m going to tell you the story — just to get it out, because it’s how I keep things in order in my head. But about 6:30 or so Thursday morning — Las Vegas time — I get a text from a good man, Mike Johnson, PWInsider. And Mike sent me a text. He said, ‘Hey, just giving you a heads up.’ Mike said, ‘I’m not going to run with a story because it’s not confirmed.’ Which is why I have so much freaking respect from Mike Johnson and PWInsider as well, Dave Scherer. But he said, ‘I’m not going to run with a story. But here’s what I’m hearing is going on.’

“Again, I was down at Starbucks waiting for them to open so I could get a cup of coffee, and I get this text. And I go back up to my room. I thought, ‘Okay, I’m going to track this down.’ I thought I’d call Nick, Hulk’s son, and get a read on what was happening, see if anything was serious. So I put my key card in the room, walked in the room. And of course, I have the television on as background noise probably 24/7. And it was on Fox News. So I walk into my room, I sit down on my bed, I pull out my phone, start to dial Nick. And then Fox News broke the story. And they used a clip from an interview that Hulk and I did on FOX and Friends — I think was on May 1, whatever the date was. Couple weeks ago, a month ago, whatever. And that’s how I found out. And it — from that point forward, I’ve either been on my phone, on text or shooting interviews with Chael and Bubba. I got done with that, got home last night, and it’s finally now sinking in. But it’s surreal, man. It’s not just in my case, losing one of my best friends. That’s a big enough deal. But everywhere I look for the last two days, it’s Hulk Hogan. He’s all over the news. He’s all over social media. And the outpouring of good stuff makes me smile.”

On not appearing at WWE’s tribute to Hogan on SmackDown: “Oh, sure [I was interested and invited]. Like I said, I was shooting — literally, I went from reading the news or seeing the news on television. Made one or two phone calls and a text or two, and then I had to be on location to shoot interviews all day. So I just didn’t have time to process. And of course, I was on camera. So I had to shift gears. I couldn’t allow myself to think about it at all. Otherwise, I couldn’t have gotten through the day. But when I got through the day, I went back to my room — and I had only slept about three hours the night before, so I was already well in the hole. But then after going, you know, finding the news out first thing in the morning, and working all day, I got to my room and I was just exhausted. And I fell asleep for about an hour and a half or two hours, and my phone was on silent.

“Of course, when I woke up, I saw I had a couple of missed calls. Paul Levesque called — or texted, I should say. And Bruce [Prichard] and you, I mean, you guys were all trying to find me. And I was just — I was out, I was unconscious. And then when I woke up, I talked to Bruce right away. And I went to my phone and started looking at flights. And unfortunately, because I was in Las Vegas, the soonest I could have possibly got into Cleveland was like 6:48 PM. And that’s if everything goes right. And I don’t know if you’ve been flying commercially much lately? But it doesn’t go right. It very rarely goes right. I just thought, ‘Man, to go through all that and only make it halfway and get stuck in Denver or something, I can’t do it.’ But they did invite me, and I wish I could have been there. I would have loved to been there. And I watched it. When it was over, I saw it and I was so grateful to Paul, to Bruce, Nick Khan. The entire team at WWE because they really did, they did a good thing.”

