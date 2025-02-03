Eric Bischoff Recalls Past Converations With MLW Before He Started Working With Them

In an interview with Fightful, Eric Bischoff said that he had talks with MLW for years before he ended up working with the promotion last year. Bischoff will be at Superfight 6 on Saturday.

He said: “We’ve had numerous conversations I would say over the last four, five, six years maybe. But it’s either because of my schedule or whatever, there’s always been a conflict and it’s never worked out for me to be able to make an appearance in MLW. The last time they reached out I thought, ‘You know what, I need to have some fun. I need to get out of the house and kind of put my toe in the water and see if I can still have fun doing this stuff,’ because it’s really been a long time since I’ve been out in front of the camera as a performer and it was a good opportunity. So I took it and I was in New York in December and had a blast, enjoyed myself. It was a little rough. Believe it or not, there is ring rust for non-wrestling characters as well, so I kind of stumbled through a few things that made me a little uncomfortable with my own performance and thought, ‘Okay, I don’t want to go out quite like that. I want to go out at the top of my game or as close to it as I could get.’ So I said, ‘Let’s do one more. Like, let me get out there in front of that crowd one more time to see if I could stir some shit.“