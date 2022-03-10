Eric Bischoff On Pat McAfee’s Interview With Vince McMahon, Reason He’s Glad It Didn’t Turn Into Angle

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed his reaction to Pat McAfee’s interview with Vince McMahon, the reason he’s glad it didn’t turn into an angle, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on Pat McAfee’s interview with Vince McMahon: “I’ve known Vince since what, 2001 or [2002]? So, 20 years. Before that, I knew of him from a competitive perspective. But having been face to face, worked with him, been in the ring with him, creatively – spent a cup of coffee there in 2019 and I was with him a lot, way more than I wanted to be. I never got past – Vince McMahon has an electromagnetic force that surrounds him. That electromagnetic force is at such a high frequency 24 hours a day that you can’t get through it. It’s very difficult to see the real Vince McMahon through this electromagnetic vale that he lives within. I saw more glimpses of the Vince McMahon that I wish I would’ve gotten to know during that Pat McAfee interview than I did during the combined times I spent with him over the last two decades. So, hats off to Pat McAfee. Amazing job. I enjoyed the hell out of it.”

On the reason he’s glad it didn’t turn into an angle: “I think Pat did as good of a job as anybody that has interviewed Vince yet. I agree with you. If it would’ve turned into an angle, people would’ve gagged on it. Not that it’s bad, right? We like watching wrestling because of the unique ways – the MJF interview when he did his babyface interview. That was a scene that was to launch a storyline. We love seeing it because when we tune into wrestling, we expect to see that. That’s why we’re tuning in is to see that kind of entertainment and watch things evolve right in front of our face. But if you tune into an interview, a 1-on-1 interview, your expectations are completely different. You want to know the person being interviewed. That’s your expectation. So, if they would’ve turned that into an angle to promote anything, people would’ve shit all over the expectations of Pat McAfee’s Show. They would’ve been talking about it, but in a really negative way. Again, I think they knocked it out of the park.”

