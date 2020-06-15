Eric Bischoff Discusses Why Paul Heyman Should Be Hesitant To Manage New Wrestlers in WWE, What Heyman Should Do Next

On the latest edition of After 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed Paul Heyman being removed from a creative role in WWE and now returning to being strictly an on-air performer. With Brock Lesnar currently not actively wrestling in WWE, some have speculated that this may mean Heyman is going to manage new wrestlers in the company. Bischoff said that if he were Heyman, he wouldn’t do that, and that he thinks Heyman should lay low. Highlights are below.

On why he doesn’t think Heyman would be eager to manage new talent: “If Brock Lesnar is kind of hiatus, unless you guys know something I don’t know, is Paul going to become a regular TV character alongside some fresh new talent and hoping to get them over? Treacherous water. Because that magic existed with Brock doesn’t mean that same magic will exist with someone else. And the minute that magic begins to diminish, and the perception of what Paul Heyman can do for people as a mouthpiece, so to speak, once that begins to kind of wane, ehhh, tough spot to be in. I don’t think Paul would do that.”

On what he thinks Heyman should do next: “I think he might lay back and wait and see what happens next. Lot of things can happen next. The world is going to be different two hours from now than it is right now in so many different ways. And media in particular, entertainment, trust me, in conversations that I’m having outside of the world of wrestling that are inside the world of entertainment, the entire entertainment industry is completely upside down right now. Anything could happen. If I’m Paul Heyman, and I had the reputation that Paul does, and the current relationship that Paul does with WWE, I’d lay as low as I can until a landscape that could be a little bit more predictable revealed itself, and then I’d start thinking about where my next move was. Now, he may not have that option, I don’t know. They may say, look, we’re paying you, we’re gonna put you on TV next week and you’re gonna manage whoever. He may have no choice in the matter.”

