Eric Bischoff Discusses Possibility Of WWE & AEW Working Together

Eric Bischoff was recently interviewed on Everything Is….with Korey and Ant, and he discussed a variety of topics, including the possibility of WWE and AEW working together after the announcement that Chris Jericho would appear on Steve Austin’s Broken Skull Sessions.

When asked about whether the two companies could work together in some capacity when it comes to the in-ring product, Bischoff pointed out that he doesn’t see it happening (via Wrestling Inc.).

“No, I don’t see it. Oh, and not for the reason that people think. Look, when I was in WWE the last time — as an executive for four months — that was right when WWE had just signed a deal with FOX three months before I got there. And so, WWE had a show on FOX and a show on USA Network. Well, these are two different companies. They’re not gonna do anything to try to help each other. They’re not, you know. It was big issue when I was there. FOX wanted their talent to be exclusive to their network. USA wanted their talent to be exclusive to that network.

“And they didn’t want a lot of talent crossing over, that’s the way networks are. If a network is going to use their platform to build a star, they don’t want to invest — because they’re investing too. They’re paying money every week for that show to be on their network. They own that real estate, so to speak, and as that talent emerges on their real estate, they don’t want that talent going over and helping another network that they’re not related to.”

Bischoff then added that AEW would be the one benefiting most if WWE sent its top star to AEW, rather than WWE getting a boost from AEW sending its top star.

“That’s like you putting the biggest star, Roman Reigns, on AEW. That would work out better for them than you putting somebody like Kenny Omega in a WWE. That won’t move the number for them … It’s not beneficial.”

Austin’s interview with Jericho is set to premiere tomorrow on Peacock.