Eric Bischoff Weighs In On WWE Possibly Holding WrestleMania In London

On the latest episode of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff talked about WWE recently teasing bringing WrestleMania to London in the future following Money in the Bank, holding afternoon pay-per-view events,and more. You can check out some highlights below:

On the possibility of WWE holding WrestleMania in London: “Well, if I was going to bet, I would bet we’re going to see one very soon, within five years. Have they announced the location for next year already?… Philadelphia. So it would be at least two years. But yeah, I could see it. Absolutely see it.”

On PPV events in the afternoon: “Yeah. You know, we’ve been so accustomed for decades now of pay-per-views being Sunday nights, right? 8:00 Eastern. And it’s always been a challenge to schedule that differently. It’s risky, right? But I think more and more we’re seeing that being on Sunday nights at eight o’clock is no longer mandatory. It’ll be interesting to see what kind of success Money in the Bank had being on at that time. And, you know, we’re talking about WrestleMania and I guess if John Cena mentioned that the UK deserves or should get a WrestleMania, that’s one thing. I don’t know why they wouldn’t go over there with a different pay-per-view. Cause I think any one of the tentpole pay-per-views that WWE does — for example, the Rumble — could easily play in the UK, and it could be done sooner. I think announcing WrestleMania two years from now is, ‘Eh, it’s cool.’ But announcing Royal Rumble, doing it a little closer to the [show] would make sense”

