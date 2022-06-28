Eric Bischoff Praises Kevin Owens, Says He’ll Be An Even Bigger Star Than He Is Now

Eric Bischoff is a big fan of Kevin Owens, and he recently talked about how he thinks Owens will become an even bigger star than he currently is. Bischoff talked about Owens on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast for AdFreeShows, and you can check out some highlights below (per Wrestling Inc):

On Owens’ success in WWE: “Who thought that Kevin Owens would be the level of star he is in WWE three years ago? I’m not talking about whether you liked Kevin Owens or didn’t like Kevin Owens. A lot of people really loved Kevin Owens, a lot people wanted Kevin Owens to be in that spot, but how many people really believed he would? Probably not a lot.”

On working with Owens during his WWE stint in 2019: “I got to know Kevin really well. Kevin and I are friends, and I don’t think he’d mind if I’d share this because it’s a compliment, and I mean it out of respect, but Kevin had a hard time of getting out of Kevin’s head when I was working with him … I’m not going to get into it because it’s just backstage stuff, but it was a tough spot [for] Kevin because it was Shane, and I’m tight with Shane too. Shane’s a good dude, but it wasn’t easy in some ways.”

On Owens’ potential in WWE: “They together have done an amazing job of elevating Kevin Owens to a point where he’s gonna be a much bigger name in WWE two years from now than he is now. And he’s already a big name.”