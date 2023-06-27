– During a recent edition of the Strictly Business podcast for AdFreeShows, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff discussed Seth Rollins recently appearing on WWE NXT TV to defend his World Heavyweight Championship against Bron Breakker. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):

Bischoff on seeing Seth Rollins defend the World Heavyweight Title in NXT: “I love seeing that. It’s great for the brand. It’s great for that developmental talent to be on the show and be a part of something that’s growing and [getting] bigger. It’ll give everybody confidence. It’ll give some talent a chance to learn at a higher level because they’re working with more experienced talents. In the case of Bron Breakker, he was in there with Seth Rollins. So I can’t think of a negative thing to say about it. It’s all positive.”

On potentially going to that well too often: “In terms of can you go to the well too often? Sure you can, sure you can. When it’s no longer a big deal in a special event, then you’ve gone to the well too many times. But I think they’re a long way from that. I’d love to see, you know, if not monthly, at least every other month, a story playing out on ‘NXT’ from the main roster. It just makes sense to me. I think the numbers will certainly justify it.”

Bischoff on the move being made in anticipation of TV rights negotiations: “It makes me wonder — not makes me wonder, but I have to consider, was this a move that’s being made in anticipation of rights deals? You know, a television rights deal? Are we growing that audience now? Stunting that audience and growing that audience in order to enhance negotiations or conversations? Likely, right? Kind of makes sense. I would. I’m not sure I know anybody who wouldn’t do that. But, we’ll see. We’ll see if this is a long-term commitment or just a little bit of a short-term strategy.”