WWE News: Eric Bischoff Praises Smackdown Team, Total Divas Premiere Highlights, Kofi Kingston Talks Sneakers

October 2, 2019 | Posted by Joseph Lee
– In a post on Twitter, Eric Bischoff praised the team behind-the-scenes for Smackdown, as it prepares for its debut on FOX this Friday night.

He wrote: “The end of a long day. Makes me realize how long and hard so many men & women have worked for so long to bring #SmackDownLive to network television. Props to all of you and my sincere gratitude for the oppty to be a part of this team that gets to experience this Fri night on Fox.

– ESPN has posted a new video in which Kofi Kingston talks about his love of sneakers.

– WWE has released several highlight videos from last night’s season nine premiere for Total Divas:

