Eric Bischoff Praises Tony Khan For Firing CM Punk

As previously reported, CM Punk was fired from AEW earlier today with cause after a backstage incident with Jack Perry at All In. Tony Khan would later explain that the incident endangered the safety of people backstage, including himself, and he fired Punk on the recommendation of a disciplinary committee and outside legal counsel.

In a post on Twitter, Eric Bischoff praised Khan for the decision and said he ultimately did the right thing. It should be noted that Bischoff has been a frequent critic of Punk, calling him a financial flop and overrated star.

Bischoff wrote tonight: “Just heard the news. In my opinion, @TonyKhan made the right call. A tough one, but the right one. #Respect”