Various News: Eric Bischoff Does Prince Nana’s Dance, The Rock Appears on Pat McAfee Show

– Eric Bischoff got in on the Prince Nana dance “trend,” prompting a response from Nana himself. Nana has become particularly over on AEW TV, in part due to his dance to the ring, and the dance move has been going viral on wrestling social media.

Bischoff did the dance on his 83 Weeks podcast, which Conrad Thompson posted to Twitter. Nana responded as you can see below:

– The Rock was among the guests for Friday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show, which took place live from The University of Colorado Boulder. You can see a clip of The Great One appearing below, where he delivers a riff on a couple of his catchphrases: