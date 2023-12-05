Eric Bischoff Not Sure Where WWE Raw Will Land In 2024, Thinks Amazon Would Be a Big Opportunity

On the latest episode of Strictly Business, Eric Bischoff discussed which network he believes will secure the media rights to WWE Raw starting in the fall of 2024. You can check out some highlights below:

On where WWE Raw will land in 2024: “I really don’t have a feeling. There’s too much going on in the industry that I’m unaware of and uninvolved in. It’s a jump ball for me. Again, you’d have to be really inside the executive suite at any one of those opportunities to have a feel or an opinion. And clearly, I’m not. So I don’t know. You know, the Warner Brothers Discovery thing seems like one of the least more interesting opportunities. But again, I’m not in — man, I don’t know what their plans are. What are their goals over the next five years? What’s their strategy for the next three years? I don’t know. And without some basis of knowledge, all we’re doing is whiffing, guessing. And I don’t like to do that. So I’m just going to sit back and watch. I can see benefits from so many different angles for all of the potentials. There’s great benefits for all of them. But it all depends on what their strategies and what their goals are for the next three to five years.”

On Amazon potentially securing Raw’s rights: “Absolutely they could. But think about Amazon, think about the opportunity beyond just the streaming rights that come with Amazon. So much of WWE’s revenue is generated by licensing and merchandising. To have Amazon as your partner and have access to all of the things that come with Amazon beyond just streaming, I think it would be a massive, massive opportunity.”

