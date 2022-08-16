Eric Bischoff On His Raw Co-GM Role With Steve Austin In 2003, Why It Was His Most Fun On-Screen Role

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed his Raw co-GM role with Steve Austin in 2003, why it was his most fun on-screen role, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on his Raw co-GM role with Steve Austin in 2003 and why it was his most fun on-screen role: “Most fun I’ve ever had on camera, full stop. Look, the scene I did in the ring as the minister and reveal, that was to me, the best quality work I’ve ever done on camera. That had everything to do with the writing and everybody else involved and the extent to which WWE was willing to invest in the makeup and all of that was first-class stuff and it came off great. But as far as fun, that was a period of time when – you know how much I hate to fly. When I have to go out of town, especially on a weekly basis, I stare at my suitcase for about three days and go, ‘Oh, you fucker. I hate you.’ Then, I finally pack up the night before and fly out and do my stuff, I’d fly home from Monday Night Raw. My suitcase would sit there full for three days until I had to empty it and do it again. I couldn’t touch it, and sometimes I would leave it in my car. But that period of time when I was working with Steve, I couldn’t wait. I couldn’t wait to pack my shit, couldn’t wait to get to the airport, and couldn’t wait to find out what it is what they wanted me to do that Monday night because working with Steve was just a blast. So much fun.”

On his chemistry with Austin: “I think a lot of that had to do with the fact that Steve Austin was Steve Austin. Once we kind of got an idea where we were going, he and I could just say, ‘Okay, this is what they want us to do, you see it, I see it, let’s go out and have some fun.’ You didn’t get a chance to do that with a lot of other talent. Everybody else was more scrutinized. Steve had a lot of latitude, and I was a beneficiary of that. That’s why it was so much fun.”

If using any of the above quotes, please credit 83 Weeks with an h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.