Eric Bischoff On His Reaction To Vince McMahon Retiring From WWE, Vince’s Impact On Wrestling Industry

In a recent edition of 83 Weeks, Eric Bischoff discussed his reaction to Vince McMahon retiring, Vince’s impact on the wrestling industry, and much more. You can read Eric Bischoff’s comments below.

Eric Bischoff on his reaction to Vince McMahon retiring from WWE: “I personally thought Vince would be staying in that seat until the day he drew his last breath. So, to hear that he voluntarily resigned, it was shocking. I’m still processing it. It’s still hard for me to believe. I woke up this morning and saw an image on social media, and it was a picture of WWE headquarters in Stamford. I thought for a second, can you imagine what it’s like walking into that building knowing you won’t see Vince McMahon there ever again, at least not professionally as the leader. It would be weird. It would be really weird to walk down those halls and not anticipate his presence. I’ve tried to place myself in the shoes of Bruce [Prichard] and a lot of other people I know there that I’m close to. Gonna be a weird day for them come Monday morning. Really weird.”

On Vince’s impact on the wrestling industry: “As belligerent and obnoxious and whatever I was when I was competing against Vince McMahon, here’s the truth. I wouldn’t have had the opportunity to do all that crap that created the Monday Night Wars. That opportunity for me to step into that moment in time, when all things were working and everything was lined up for me to be able to go head to head with Vince McMahon, that would have never happened had it not been for the vision and footprint that Vince McMahon created. Think about that. None of this – AEW, WCW, are you kidding me? None of that would have existed had Vince not proven, beyond a shadow of a doubt, in a way that the Crocketts couldn’t do, Verne Gagne couldn’t do, none of the regional promoters who had these wild as dreams, knew how to do it or really had the vision…..everybody tried, but Vince McMahon did it. If Vince McMahon hadn’t done it, Ted Turner wouldn’t have been interested in competing with him. All roads lead – no matter whether you’ve enjoyed or hated or how much the industry has changed – all roads lead to Vince McMahon. To deny that or not give it its proper respect, I think is a reflection on weakness of character.”

