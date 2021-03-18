Eric Bischoff Reacts to WWE Hall of Fame Induction, Triple H & More Congratulate Bischoff

Eric Bischoff is the latest member of the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021, and Bischoff reacted to the news while Triple H and many more congratulated him. As announced this morning, Bischoff was revealed as the latest inductee into the Hall of Fame alongside Molly Holly in the 2021 class, and Bischoff took to Twitter to react. You can also see a clip from After the Bell of Bischoff’s immediate reaction to news of his induction below.

Following the news, a host of wrestling luminaries went to social media to congratulate Bischoff. The list includes Triple H, Jim Ross, Bully Ray, Lex Luger, Mick Foley, Bill DeMott, JBL and many others, and you can see them below as well:

Just..wow. Overwhelmed with so many great people here. I try to thank those with so many kind words, but today it’s going to be hard to keep up. If I fail to thank you individually, just know how much this means to me and my family. A sincere thank you to each of you. — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 18, 2021

.@EBischoff has done so much for this industry both in front of and behind the camera, creating some of its biggest characters and events. Now, it’s time to take his place in the #WWEHOF! Congratulations Eric!! pic.twitter.com/Tg1D1aXehR — Triple H (@TripleH) March 18, 2021

Thank you @TripleH. It’s been a hell of a ride. https://t.co/P4wUXHXY8L — Eric Bischoff (@EBischoff) March 18, 2021

HUGE congrats to @EBischoff ! Such a well deserved honor for a great guy and terrific friend!! Congrats Eric on @wwe HOF! Very very happy to hear this news. https://t.co/E0zxrHSzsd — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) March 18, 2021

Congrats to my friend @EBischoff on being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021! Deserved and earned! 🤠 — Jim Ross (@JRsBBQ) March 18, 2021

CONGRATS!!! @EBischoff Very deserving. I raise a shot of Patton Silver to you sir. Salute’ https://t.co/8F3FD2vg6U — Bully Ray (@bullyray5150) March 18, 2021

You have dedicated decades of your passion, hard work, time, and so much more to a business that is what it is today because of that. You more than earned this, and deserve every part of it, congratulations Dad! We love you! @EBischoff — Garett Bischoff (@GarettBischoff) March 18, 2021

Huge congrats to my friend @EBischoff on being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021! Well deserved, and damn sure well earned! @WWE @WWEPR #WWE#WWEHOF — Jeff Jarrett (@RealJeffJarrett) March 18, 2021

Congrats to @EBischoff

A gentleman & visionary. Deserves to be in every wrestling #HallOfFame — DRAKE MAVERICK (@WWEMaverick) March 18, 2021

So thrilled to see the well deserved addition of @EBischoff to WWE HOF 2021 !! Congratulations my friend 🎊🎊🎊 https://t.co/DxxRvWsFBh — Lex Luger (@GenuineLexLuger) March 18, 2021

Congratulations my friend @EBischoff I cannot of someone more deserving of the honor of being inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame — Al Snow (@TheRealAlSnow) March 18, 2021

You captured my imagination as a kid and added fuel to my passion to be part of this industry for that I can’t not thank you enough. What a privilege it was to be part of this moment with @WWEGraves! Congratulations to @EBischoff #WWEHOF – Don’t miss the NEW @AfterTheBellWWE! pic.twitter.com/9HzU7t17wZ — Vic Joseph (@VicJosephWWE) March 18, 2021

Congratulations @EBischoff An outside the box, but very well deserved inductee into the #WWEHOF2021 Very few have done more to change the face of the business than EB. https://t.co/0FkzJSenwc — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) March 18, 2021

Hey congratulations are in order for @EBischoff going to be inducted in WWE’s HOF! Congrats EB 👊🏼 — taz (@OfficialTAZ) March 18, 2021

Big congratulations to my friend @EBischoff on his HOF induction. Very much deserved and long overdue. On a personal note, in addition to his MANY accomplishments, Eric is a integral part of what CD and I would eventually become as a tag team. — Frankie Kazarian (@FrankieKazarian) March 18, 2021

Congratulations to @EBischoff he gave me my break in #WCW and it all started with a handshake in Macon Georgia! Congratulations again on #HOF pic.twitter.com/chQN7LQyhI — Bill DeMott (@BillDeMott) March 18, 2021

Congrats @EBischoff on making the #WWEHOF and being the lynchpin in the greatest segment in Smackdown history. No doubt WWE will ask to keep the speech to… three minutes. pic.twitter.com/5GQ0NWl5Mr — Brian Gewirtz (@bfg728) March 18, 2021