Eric Bischoff Reacts to WWE Hall of Fame Induction, Triple H & More Congratulate Bischoff

March 18, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Eric Bischoff

Eric Bischoff is the latest member of the WWE Hall of Fame class of 2021, and Bischoff reacted to the news while Triple H and many more congratulated him. As announced this morning, Bischoff was revealed as the latest inductee into the Hall of Fame alongside Molly Holly in the 2021 class, and Bischoff took to Twitter to react. You can also see a clip from After the Bell of Bischoff’s immediate reaction to news of his induction below.

Following the news, a host of wrestling luminaries went to social media to congratulate Bischoff. The list includes Triple H, Jim Ross, Bully Ray, Lex Luger, Mick Foley, Bill DeMott, JBL and many others, and you can see them below as well:

Eric Bischoff, JBL, Triple H, WWE Hall of Fame, Jeremy Thomas

