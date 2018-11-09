Eric Bischoff Recalls Repairing Relationship With Ric Flair in WWE After Backstage Incident

– Eric Bischoff discussed his relationship with Ric Flair during their time in WWE on his latest 83 Weeks podcast. Highlights are below per Wrestling Inc:

On fixing his relationship with Flair in WWE: “It was a process. It didn’t happen like over a weekend. While I was in WCW, we kind of put our immediate issue to bed and worked an angle together as a result to that, or using that issue and all the heat that we created which was real, I thought at that point we put it behind us. Of course, I left WCW thinking that Ric Flair and I were still cool. I didn’t see him or cross paths with him until we were both at WWE. Even when I got to the WWE, the first several months, maybe even six, I can’t remember when he and I got into a backstage altercation with a lack of a better way of saying it up until that moment I thought we put it past us.”

On his backstage altercation with Flair: “Ric is a very emotional guy and it had been building up in him and I think it just boiled over with him one day that I still had heat with him. Because one day I am sitting in a chair and talking on the phone with my wife and a real estate agent and Ric comes in and rifles a couple of shots on the side of my head. After that happened and I realized that we aren’t friends like I thought we were, a couple of months went by, and I believe we were in the UK and were in the hotel bar after the show and everyone was having a good time and I happened to walk into the bar. I didn’t really look around me, I just walked into the bar and Ric Flair is about four to five feet away from me. He just kind of smiled and looked at me and came over. We just started chatting like nothing ever happened and we have remained good friends ever since.”

On not addressing the incident with Flair: “We never have talked about it. Isn’t that funny? We both know it happened, but I will tell you where the first time I really spent a lot of time around Ric was when I put together a tour around Australia. Might have been around 2009 maybe? It was the first time I spent a lot of time around Ric after that. We got along great over there. We had a great time. We talked about it a little bit on the trip, but I don’t think we spent more than a few minutes talking about it. It was more or less like, eh, whatever, that crazy s**t happens. I never understood what he was angry for. Like I said, I was confused because I thought we had gotten past all that stuff years ago at that point. We had spent so much time hanging out a lot in WWE that I had no idea he was still resenting things towards me and had anger on what went on back in 1998. But evidently it did and now I look back at that and laugh about it. It is really silly.”