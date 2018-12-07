Eric Bischoff Reflects On His TEDx Talk Last Month

In an interview with Sports Illustrated, Eric Bischoff spoke about his TEDx conference presentation from last month and how it gave him memories of cutting promos in WCW. Here are highlights:

On the debate/discussion format: “The launch of CNN was designed to report news from all over the world. Then the networks realized it is far less expensive when have you three or four people sitting around arguing or discussing the news as opposed to having people going out and reporting it. That was a dollar-driven economic evolution, and now everybody has gotten used to people who aren’t journalists giving their opinions of the news. They’re giving you information, so they have to create emotion or no one will watch, and that’s what they’re doing.”

On giving his speech: “I had an entirely different talk laid out until the night before, and I woke up early in the morning and decided on the spot that I was going to completely change it up. Since I had so little time to prepare for it, I improv’d a lot of that, and it reminded me so much of the way we used to do some of the best promos we ever did.”